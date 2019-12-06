Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

The Rapid City Rush, currently one point out of first place in the ECHL's Mountain Division, were back at home tonight for the first of two games against division foe Utah. The Rush entered tonight's contest with a 14-5-3 record after seeing Peter Quenneville named ECHL player of the month and Tyler Coulter win the league's rookie of the month awards and have won eight straight at home to tie a franchise record and are the only team in the ECHL still unbeaten at home.

IT WAS HOCKEY N HOPE NIGHT .... PLAYERS AND FANS WROTE THE NAMES OF LOVED ONES WHO HAVE BATTLED CANCER. 1. SCORELESS IN THE FIRST PERIOD... GIOVANI FEE-OR-AY GETS THE PUCK AND DRILLS IT AT MASON MCDONALD WHO BLOCKS IT. 2. UTAH ON ATTACK ... TIM MCGAULEY RIPS ONE BUT TYLER PARKS SAVES IT. 3. PARKS HAD A BIG GAME...TY LEWIS LETS ONE FLY , BUT PARKS IS THERE TO SCOOP IT UP SAFELY. 4. THE RUSH TRYING TO GET SOMETHING GOING OFFENSIVELY.... PETER QUINVILLE SHOOTS AND STEPHANE LEGAULT IS THERE FOR THE REBOUND BUT IT GOES WIDE..... things picked up considerably offensively in the final two periods as the Rush grabbed a 5-4 win in overtime as Quenneville scored the winner in OT.

The St. Thomas More boys basketball team is considered a favorite to win a Class A state championship this season ... which would be the first for the school since winning back to back titles in 2011 and 2012 ...

The Cavaliers return a skilled, experienced squad that includes two returning all-state selections in Black Hills State commit Ryder Kirsch, a 6-6 swingman who averaged nearly 17 points and 7 rebounds per game last season, and sniper Caden Casey, who was the teams leading scorer at over 17 points per night on 48 percent shooting from 3-point range. Needless to say, the expectations for head coach Dave Hollenbeck's squad are high.

Kirsch said, "HAVE ALL WORKED REALLY HARD THIS SUMMER. AND WE KNEW THAT WE WERE GONNA HAVE HIGH EXPECATIONS SO WE JUST WORKED REALLY HARD THIS SUMMER AND WE ARE COMING INTO THIS SEASON AND WE KNOW THAT WE GOT TO WORK REALLY HARD AGAIN BECAUSE WE GOT A BIG TARGET ON OUR BACKS.

Hollenbeck said, "DEFINITELTHE EXPECTATIONS ARE FOR ALL OUR GUYS TO BUY IN ON WHAT WE ARE PREACHING. DEFENSE AND REALLY WORKING THE BALL AROUND AND GETTING GOOD SHOTS, BUT ALSO MAKING IT TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT AND TRYING TO WIN A CHAMPIONSHIP."

The Cavaliers will play a charity exhibition contest tomorrow against perennial Class B power White River at St. Thomas More at 1:30. The Tiger and Cavalier girls will play at noon, admission is five dollars or a new, unwrapped toy, with all proceeds going to Toys For Tots. More opens the regular season at Chamberlain on December 13th.

University of South Dakota senior basketball players Ciara Duffy and Tyler Hagedorn have been named the Summit League's November Athletes of the Month. Duffy, from Rapid City, led the Coyote women to wins over the Big Ten's Ohio State, the SEC's Missouri and the Pac-12's Utah in a 7-1 start for the year. She averaged more than 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists per game during the month, including a 22-point, 12-rebound, seven-assist outing against Ohio State that earned her South Point Thanksgiving Shootout Tournament MVP honors in Las Vegas.

And the Rapid City Central wrestling team, coming off of a fourth-place finish at last year's South Dakota state tournament, opened their season with three duals in Sidney, Montana today. After receiving what head coach Lance Pearson said was a wake-up call in a 48 to 19 loss to Billings, Montana, the Cobblers dropped Dickinson, North Dakota 37 to 29 and the Columbia, Idaho out of Nampa 35 to 28 to finish 2-1 in the dual portion of the tournament. The Cobblers will continue with the individual tourney tonight and through tomorrow.

THE BLACK HILLS STATE YELLOW JACKETS SOFTBALL TEAM ADDED THREE NEW PLAYERS FOR next SEASON..... as they signed ISBELLA LUEBKEN, SHAYLA TUSCHEN, AND JENNA BROD-KORB. Luebken HELPED HER TEAM WIN TWO STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS AND WAS NAMED TO THE ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM IN 2018 during her time at Leclaire, Iowa. TUSCHEN IS a pitcher FROM SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT .... who WAS NAMED 1ST TEAM ALL-STATE AFTER HER SENIOR SEASON. AND BROD-KORB IS A multi-positional player FROM HARRISBURG .... who WAS ALSO NAMED 1ST TEAM ALL-STATE AFTER HER SENIOR YEAR..... THE YELLOW JACKETS START THEIR SEASON AGAINST NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY ON FEBRUARY FIRST.

Both South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State were on the road in Utah for men's and women's doubleheaders ... on the women's side, the Hardrockers picked up a big 70-68 win over Dixie State in overtime ... senior Molly McCabe led the Hardrockers with a career high 18 points and added nine boards, while Sami Steffeck added 14, including four 3's. Steffeck needs just eight more triples to pass Hilary Hawkins' career school record of 200. Anna Haugen, nearly had her fifth double-double of the season with a game high 19 rebounds, eight points and an assist. The BH women fell to 18th ranked Westminster 69-53. Racquel Wientjes paced the Jackets with 22 points.

The Hardrocker men fell to Dixie 77 to 69 ... Mitchell Sueker led Mines with 16 points .. Troy Brady and Logan Elers added 12 and 11, respectively ... And Black Hills gave up a late 10-point lead to fall to Westminster 65 to 64 in a heartbreaker. No stats were available from that game. Black Hills heads to Dixie tomorrow and Mines will play Westminster.