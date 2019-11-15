Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

The second annual East-West Challenge, a college basketball matchup between NCAA Division II schools South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and Augustana and Northern State of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tips off tonight. Both Mines and Black Hills enter the event with 1 and 1 records after opening the season on the road.

Head coach Tom Billeter and the perennially tough Augustana Vikings at the Young Center taking on Black Hills ... Early first half and Augie's Michael Schaefer with the nice move in the lane and the lefty knocks that one down ... Jackets back the other way and Trey Whitley with the hesitation, turns the corner and makes the nice finish ... BH junior with 23 tonight ... More from Black Hills' backcourt ... Sava Dukic with the gorgeous split of the double team there and he finishes .. Jacket guard play should be strong again this year ... Tyler Oliver getting in the act with some penetration of his own ... great move and finish ... he had 14 points, 12 boards and six assists tonight ... but Augie wastes no time heading the other way and the Vikings are going to find Beau Keeve on the wing and he knocks down the 3 as this one went back and forth all night ... Jackets attacking the Augie zone well here ... Stefan Desnica finds some space in the lane and Dukic finds him ... strong finish but the Jackets fall 83-82 in a thriller as Augie's Matt Cartwright hits a shot with a second left to get the win ... the O'Gorman product had 29 ... Freshman Joel Scott led the Jackets with 23 ...

Northern picked up a 69-63 win over South Dakota Mines in the opening game of the night ... that drops both the Hardrockers and Jackets to 1-2 on the season ... Augustana and Mines will play tomorrow at 5:30 while Black Hills and Northern will square off in the nightcap ...

In other college basketball action from around the state ... Cam Mack scored a career-high 24 points and Nebraska raced to a 31-point first-half lead on the way to defeating South Dakota State 90-73 to get Fred Hoiberg his first win as Cornhuskers coach at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The Huskers put the game out of reach with a 19-2, four-minute run, to lead 45-14 with 4:50 left in the half. Nebraska led by 24 at halftime. South Dakota State trailed by at least 20 until midway through the second half and got no closer than the 17-point final margin. Dachon Burke and Haanif Cheatam had 17 points each for Nebraska. Douglas Wilson had 15 points to lead South Dakota State. And the Black Hills State women dropped their first game of the season, 64-55 in Aberdeen to Northern State ...

While the men's hoops teams were in Spearfish ... the BH and Mines volleyball teams met in Rapid tonight ...THESE TEAMS MET UP IN EARLY OCTOBER WITH BLACK HILLS STATE WINNING IN 3 STRAIGHT.

1. MINES WON THE FIRST SET TONIGHT, SECOND SET, 2-1 YELLOW JACKETS, THE HARDROCKERS DEJAH BEHREND TIES THINGS UP AS SHE SMACKS THE BALL RIGHT DOWN TO THE COURT FOR THE KILL.

2. BLACK HILLS STATE SETS THE BALL UP FOR MARIAH ROBINSON AND SHE SENDS IT OVER FOR THE KILL. THE FRESHMAN PLAYING WELL.

3. ALL TIED UP, KINDRA CERRONE PUTS THE YELLOW JACKETS UP AS SHE RATTLES OFF THE STRONG KILL. KRISTIN CARMICHAEL'S SQUAD PICKING UP SOME MOMENTUM. 4. MINES NOW SERVING, KINDRA CERRONE GOES RIGHT BACK TO WORK AS SHE RATTLES OFF ANOTHER STRONG KILL. THE SOPHOMORE PLAYING WELL. 5. 12-8 BLACK HILLS STATE, KRISTIN LUCE TIGHTENS THINGS UP AS SHE DELIVERS WITH THE BIG KILL. Jackets win this one 3 games to 1.

And the South Dakota state high school football championships wrapped up tonight in Brookings ... the Pierre Governors capped an undefeated season with a 32-16 win over Brookings in the Class 11AA title game ... Garrett Stout won game MVP honors with 154 yards and a touchdown passing and he also rushed 19 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan held off Winner 21-14 in the Class 11B title tilt ...stuffing the Warriors on fourth and goal with under two minutes to play to get the win ... And the O'Gorman Knights are back on top of the South Dakota football world after dropping defending champion Brandon Valley 21 to 16 to win the Class 11AAA title tilt ...

The Rapid City Rush looked to get back on the winning track tonight as they take on Tulsa on the road ... Rapid City fell to Wichita 4-3 on Wednesday night their last time out ...

The Rush have a new member of the team who was recently introduced, but he won't be helping much on the ice ... A YELLOW LABRADOR RETRIEVER PUPPY NAMED "RUSH" is the franchise's newest addition. THE DOG WAS DONATED FROM TURKEY CREEK LABRADORS. THE TEAM WILL WORK WITH THE SOUTH DAKOTA CANINE CENTER TO TRAIN "RUSH" who will eventually BECOME A SERVICE DOG FOR A LOCAL VETERAN who needs a companion.

"KINDA WANTED TO KEEP IT A SURPRISE. WE KNEW IT WAS GOING TO BE WELL RECEIVED BY THE COMMUNITY AND IT WAS ABSOLUTELY THAT AND THEN SOME. JUST INTRODUCING HIM AT THE GAME ON SATURDAY NIGHT. WE HAD HIM OUT SO THE FANS COULD MEET HIM. I MEAN LOOK AT THIS FACE WHAT'S NOT TO LOVE ABOUT IT, BUT HE DEFINITELY IS GREAT FOR EMPLOYEE MORAL. AND THE PLAYERS AND THE COACHING STAFF HAVE LOVED HIM AS WELL.

"YOU KNOW I THINK ITS ONE OF THE THINGS THAT THE NHL REALLY STARTED AND JUST JUMPED BEHIND TEAM DOGS. HE HAS BEEN FUN. I THINK IT JUST SHOWS THAT WE CAN DO OTHER THINGS AND MAKE AN IMPACT AROUND THE COMMUNITY. AND HOPEFULLY HE IS GOING TO BE THE GREATEST SERVICE DOG OF ALL TIME. ITS GONNA BE SAD TO SEE HIM GO BUT WE ARE REALLY EXCITED TO WORK WITH HIM TO GET HIM INTO THAT NEXT LEVEL."

And the Rush picked up another one-goal win in a battle in Tulsa tonight ... Brennan Saulnier scored twice for Rapid City to push the Rush to 9-4-2 overall and into first place in the Mountain Division ... one point in front of Allen ... the Rush will travel to Kansas City tomorrow night before returning home for a three-game stand with Tulsa next week.