Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

Posted:

Aberdeen Roncalli 16, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Alcester-Hudson 42, Corsica/Stickney 34

Bennett County def. McLaughlin, forfeit

Brandon Valley 47, Harrisburg 21

Bridgewater-Emery 64, Beresford 20

Britton-Hecla 38, Warner 28

Brookings 47, Spearfish 0

Burke 62, Scotland 16

Canton 42, Sioux Falls Christian 22

Centerville 36, Colome 20

Chamberlain 36, Wagner 21

Clark/Willow Lake 49, Great Plains Lutheran 20

Custer 14, Hot Springs 7

Dakota Valley 41, Vermillion 20

DeSmet 28, Elkton-Lake Benton 0

Dell Rapids 14, West Central 0

Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 20

Deuel 36, Florence/Henry 20

Edgemont 72, Dupree 38

Elk Point-Jefferson 35, Flandreau 12

Estelline/Hendricks 20, Wilmot 15

Faulkton 50, Potter County 6

Gayville-Volin 34, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Gregory 47, Kimball/White Lake 40

Harding County 62, Timber Lake 30

Herreid/Selby Area 51, Northwestern 0

Howard 53, Baltic 30

Jones County/White River 40, Rapid City Christian 27

Kadoka Area 56, Hill City 6

Langford 59, Waverly-South Shore 20

Lemmon/McIntosh 66, Bison 8

Lennox 32, Madison 28

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Redfield/Doland 6

Menno/Marion 64, Avon 24

Mobridge-Pollock 34, Groton Area 12

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

New Underwood 22, Wall 17

North Border 34, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Philip 32, Lyman 0

Pierre 75, Mitchell 7

Platte-Geddes 18, Parkston 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, Rapid City Stevens 21

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 29, Aberdeen Central 14

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Watertown 16

Sioux Falls Washington 40, Rapid City Central 8

Sioux Valley 50, Garretson 0

St. Thomas More 24, Stanley County 8

Sturgis Brown 49, Belle Fourche 35

Sully Buttes 58, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8

Tea Area 43, Milbank 6

Todd County 54, Pine Ridge 20

Tri-Valley 14, Huron 13

Viborg-Hurley 46, Canistota-Freeman 20

Webster 38, Sisseton 0

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 6

Yankton 41, Douglas 13

 