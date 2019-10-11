Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

The Spearfish Spartans have struggled this season ... falling to Douglas last week by a final of 14 to 0 to drop to 0 and 6 on the season ... but the Spartans hosted rival Belle Fourche tonight in what they hoped was a chance to get things back on track ...

Up to a chilly Lyle Hare Stadium ... which will host a big college battle between Black HIlls State and South Dakota School of Mines tomorrow night ...

1. BELLE FOURCHE UP 12 NOTHING.... THEY GO FOR THE TWO POINT CONVERSION.....AND ON THE QUARTERBACK KEEPER COLBY Nowowiejski WALKS IN TO MAKE IT 14 ZIP.

2. SPARTANS WITH THE BALL....BRYCE ACKERMAN TAKES THE HANDOFF BUT IS THROWN DOWN BY KELBY OLSON...THEY WOULD HAVE TO PUNT.

3. 40 SECONDS LEFT IN THE FIRST HALF... Nowowiejski FINDS OLSON CUTTING IN THE MIDDLE.... HE BOUNCES OFF A DEFENDER AND KEEPS GOING.... OLSON GOES DOWN AT THE 8 YARD LINE AND THE BRONCS CALL A TIMEOUT WITH 15 SECONDS LEFT.

4. Nowowiejski LOOKS TO HIS RIGHT BUT ROLLS LEFT.... HE SEES OPEN SPACE AND TAKES IT 7 YARDS UNTOUCHED INTO THE ENDZONE.... BELLE FOURCHE WOULD WIN 48 TO 7.

IT WAS TACKLING CANCER TOGETHER NIGHT OUT AT DUTTON FIELD. 1. ON S-T-M'S FIRST PLAY FROM SCRIMMAGE RYDER KIRSCH AIRS IT OUT FOR JAKE GOBLE, HE MAKES THE CATCH AND TAKES IT IN FOR A 56 YARD TOUCHDOWN. A NICE START FOR THE CAVALIERS.

2. DOUGLAS' ANTHONY RAMSEY DROPS BACK TO PASS, HE DECIDES TO RUN WITH IT AND HEADS UPFIELD FOR A GAIN OF 10. BUT THE DRIVE WOULD END WITH THE PATRIOTS PUNTING THE BALL AWAY.

3. RYDER KIRSCH BACK TO WORK AS HE ROLLS OUT AND THROWS DEEP DOWN THE FIELD FOR JAKE GOBLE AGAIN, HE MAKES THE CATCH AND GOES IN FOR A 49 YARD TOUCHDOWN. A BIG GAME FOR THE BIG TIGHT END.

4. 2ND QUARTER, 14-0 CAVALIERS, RYDER KIRSCH THROWS THE BOMB FOR reigning Black Hills FOX Athlete of the Week GRANT HUBER, HE MAKES THE GRAB AND RACES IN FOR A 61 YARD TOUCHDOWN. St. Thomas More goes on to win this one 42 to 6 ...

IT WAS SENIOR NIGHT FOR LEAD-DEADWOOD AS THE GOLD-DIGGERS HOSTED THE CUSTER WILDCATS.

1. ON THE SECOND PLAY OF THE GAME JORDY STULKEN RUNS UP THE MIDDLE AND CHECK OUT THOSE WHEELS.....NO ONE CATCHING HIM AS THE SENIOR GOES 80 YARDS FOR THE TOUCHDOWN.....WHAT A START.

2. CUSTER'S TURN ... MICAIAH GRACE RUNS THROUGH A COUPLE DEFENDERS TO GET THE WILDCATS ON THE BOARD AND YOU KNOW THIS ONE IS GOING TO BE A SHOOTOUT.

3. THE GOLD-DIGGERS WOULD HAVE TO PUNT.... BUT CHECK OUT DANIEL SEDLACK ON THE LEFT WHO BLOCKS THE KICK..... CUSTER RECOVERS THE BALL.

4. THE WILDCATS TAKES ADVANTAGE... ITS GRACE AGAIN WHO THIS TIME SOMERSAULT'S INTO THE END ZONE..... THE Wildcats WOULD GO ONTO WIN 62 to 41.

Weather has caused quite a bit of shifting with this week's high school football schedule ... In games that have been postponed, Rapid City Stevens will be heading to Aberdeen Central tomorrow night for a 5:30 Mountain Time kickoff ... Faith is at Hill City at 3 o'clock tomorrow afternoon and Philip and Kadoka will meet in Kadoka at 5 o'clock ...

Sturgis will also head to Mitchell tomorrow in a game that was originally scheduled for tonight ...

And other games have been postponed until Monday night ... those include Roosevelt at Rapid City Central at 6 o'clock ... Bison at Timber Lake at 6 o'clock and Jones County/ White River at Wall at 6:30 ...

IN TOP FLIGHT SINGLES... DEFENDING CHAMP AND TOP SEED JOHANA BROWER TAKING ON THE 3 SEED TANNA LEHFELDT FROM BRANDON VALLEY... BROWER leads the Patriots to their 4th straight state title ... St. Thomas More's Bridget Raymond and Vanessa Wittenberg won the Flight 2 and Flight 3 singles titles, respectively, as the Cavaliers finished in second place in the team race ...

Chadron State at South Dakota School of Mines in RMAC volleyball action ... Hardrockers looking to bounce back from a sweep at Black Hills State's hands this week ... First set and Chadron's Shelby Schouten starts of with some big hitting on the right side ... she had a team high 17 kills Schouten again as the left-hander from Alton, Iowa got the Eagles off to a quick start ... But the Hardrockers come back with a southpaw of their own as Victoria Zagorski powers this one through the Chadron block ... freshman from Wisconsin playing well .... Sioux Falls senior Caryn Hazard up next for the 'Rockers as she sends this kill attempt back at the Eagles ... big block for Hazard ... 15-14 Chadron leading the opening game and things get scrambled here ... but Jacey Koethe gets a kill that Chadron's Amelia Berg hustles for but can't quite keep up ... Mines wins the opening set 25-19 and this one went five as Chadrons won 3 games to 2 ...

The Rapid City Rush fell in their season opener tonight on the road at Allen ...Rapid City led 2 to 1 heading into the third quarter ... before Jordan Topping scored late in the third period and then tallied the winner in overtime as Allen came from behind for the win ... Rapid City will hit the road for a game at Wichita tomorrow night before opening a three-game series in Tulsa next week ... The Rush open at home October 25th against Utah ...