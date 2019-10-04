Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

It's one of the biggest nights of the year for Rapid City football players and fans as the Cobblers and Raiders met at O'Harra Stadium in a game with an extra layer of intrigue this season as its the Cobblers homecoming ... Central looking for its first win of the fall and Stevens hoping to move to .500 ...

THE ANNUAL TUBA RACE WAS WON BY STEVENS, CENTRAL WON THE CHEERLEADER RELAY. 1. 1ST QUARTER, NO SCORE, ON 3RD AND 20 THE RAIDERS COLTON HARTFORD ROLLS OUT AND FINDS MICHAEL NORMAN WHO MAKES THE NICE CATCH FOR A GAIN OF 27. BUT THE DRIVE WOULD END WITH A MISSED FIELD GOAL. 2. EVANEAU RASBY TAKES THE HANDOFF AND RUNS HARD UP THE MIDDLE, HE CARRIES A TACKLER DOWN TO THE 3 FOR A GAIN OF 11. THAT SET THE COBBLERS UP WITH A FIRST AND GOAL. 3. THIS SNAP GOES DIRECTLY TO THE FULLBACK LIAM PORTER AND HE FIGHTS HIS WAY ACROSS THE GOAL LINE FOR A TOUCHDOWN. THE COBBLERS GET ON THE BOARD FIRST. 4. 2ND QUARTER, COLTON HARTFORD COMPLETES THE PASS OUT TO BRANSON KUEHL, HE MAKES A MAN MISS AND RACES IN FOR A 27 YARD TOUCHDOWN. Raiders keep the Cobblers winless 32-27 ...

IN BELLE FOURCHE THE BRONCS HOSTED THE SAINT THOMAS MORE CAVALIERS. 1. FIRST QUARTER... COLBY NOAH-JESKI STEPS BACK.... HE FINDS KEATON BENSON CUTTING IN THE MIDDLE.... BENSON WITH SOME ROOM TO RUN AS HE GETS THE FIRST DOWN. 2. SAINT THOMAS MORE WITH THE BALL NOW... ITS PITCHED TO RYAN WOJ-IK.... NICE BLOCKING BY HIS TEAMMATES AS HE MAKES IT 6 NOTHING CAVS. 3. BRONCS TRYING TO GET ON THE BOARD.... BUT IT'S NOT GONNA HAPPEN ON THIS PLAY.... BRADEN BARBIER COMES IN HOT AND HE GETS THE SACK. 4. BELLE FOUCHE STILL DRIVING.....NOAH-JESKI DROPS BACK AND THROWS A LONG BALL DOWN THE SIDELINE..... AND ITS PICKED OFF BY GRANT HUBER......SAINT THOMAS MORE WOULD WIN 31 TO 7.

IN STURGIS THE SCOOPERS PLAYED THE YANKTON BUCKS.... THE FANS PUMPED UP FOR THIS ONE. 1. AT HALF SCOOPERS DOWN 7 NOTHING.... WREN JACOBS TAKES THE HANDOFF AND CUTS TO THE MIDDLE.... LOOK AT THOSE WHEELS AS HE GETS ALL THE WAY TO THE TEN YARD LINE. 2. FULLBACK TREVOR ERLENBUSCH FINISHES THE JOB AS HE DIVES INTO THE ENDZONE....STURGIS DOWN 7 TO 6 NOW. 3. BUCKS WITH THE BALL... COOPER CORNEMANN THROWS THE SCREEN PASS.... BUT DAYLEN RHODES WITH A GREAT DEFENSIVE PLAY ALMOST PICKS IT OFF. 4. CORNEMANN SCRAMBLES AND THROWS THIS BALL INTO THE ENDZONE, BUT RHODES IS THERE AGAIN ON DEFENSE....... THE SCOOPERS WOULD GO ONTO WIN 18 TO 13 as Zach Shoun found Kaden Phillips on a 43-yard TD on 4th an 11 with 20 seconds to play ... huge win for the Scoops ...

Spearfish at Douglas for the Patriots' homecoming tonight ... both teams looking for their first win of the season ... And this one was a defensive battle ... scoreless in the second half and Douglas defender Daniel Gleason darts in to take down Jacob Johnson ... nice play ... Johnson gets some payback as he makes a big play for the Spartans as he slings Payton DeWitt to the turf ... Spartans D holding strong ... Spartans deep in their own territory punting and they get it off but Douglas's David Severson is going to field it cleanly and take it down the sideline to the Spartan 13-yard line and the Pats are in business ... Very next play, Severson on the read option ... and he makes a good one with a nice cutback... as he scampers in from 13 yards out for the first score of the game and the Patriots are pumped ... 8-0 after the 2-point conversion ... Spartans looking to answer on the next possession but Tyler Clark makes a big-time play on this ball and the Patriots are celebrating on homecoming with a 14-0 win ...

THE COMETS HAD OTHER PLANS AS THEY LOOKED TO DEFEND THEIR HOME TURF. 1. LATE IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ALREADY 27-6 CHRISTIAN, SAM SHLAY-BAUGH THROWS THE LATERAL TO AVERY WIPF, HE AIRS IT OUT TO DAVID GRENI WHO MAKES THE GRAB FOR AN 18 YARD TOUCHDOWN. 2. HILL CITY LOOKING TO GET SOMETHING GOING, ALBERTO MEZA ROLLS OUT AND CONNECTS WITH ALEJANDRO MEZA FOR A GAIN OF 5. BUT THE RANGERS WOULD HAVE TO PUNT THE BALL AWAY. 3. MORE TRICKERY FROM THE COMETS, AVERY WIPF TAKES THE PITCH, AND THEN THROWS IT DOWN THE FIELD FOR PRESLEY MYERS, WHO MAKES THE CATCH AND GOES IN FOR A 29 YARD TOUCHDOWN. Comets roll 57 to 6 in a game called at the half due to the mercy rule ..

New Underwood hosting Timber Lake, both teams come in with a 4-1 record. Pick this one up with the 2nd half kickoff. Panthers squib it to Grant Madsen and the big guy shows off some good speed as he goes untouched to get the Tigers on the board 8-6 Panthers up at that point. Panthers with the ball and Kedrick Martin looks to his left and drops it in nicely to Hank Kraft to pick up a first down. Same possesion for Timber Lake, Martin back to throw again but this time Dusty Merchen comes up with the interception for the Tigers. New Underwood looking to capatilize on the turnover and Emmit Richter pump fakes and goes deep over the middle to Coy Anderson. That leads to a 75 yard touchdown and the Tigers go up 14-8. But the Panthers come back and go on for a 20-14 win.

In other action tonight, the Custer Wildcats rolled over Bennett County 41 to 7 and Wall topped Lyman in a good game, 27-20 ...

The No. 2-ranked Class 11B Winner Warriors topped Chamberlain and Nebraska commit Nash Hutmacher 28 to 6 ... and Lead-Deadwood fell on the road 20-0 ...

The East-West Invitational brings some of the top Class AA girls tennis players in the state to Rapid City this weekend as a tuneup for next week's state tournament in Sioux Falls ...

AT SIOUX PARK WE HAD SOME TENNIS TODAY. NUMBER ONE DOUBLES...ERICA WING AND JULIA WIEDMEIER AGAINST O'GORMAN'S RIMA JAMOUS AND ASHLYN GARR. 1. FIRST SET... JULIA SERVING AND ERICA UP FRONT SMASHES THIS BALL DOWN... NOT MUCH O'GORMAN CAN DO ABOUT THAT....NICE PLAY BY THE RAIDERS. 2. THE KNIGHTS SERVING... CHECK OUT THE BACK AND FORTH HERE BETWEEN THE TWO TEAMS AS THEY FIGHT FOR THE POINT... RIMA HITS IT A LITTLE TOO HARD AND IT GOES OUT OF BOUNDS. 3. ERICA WAS A MONSTER UP FRONT TODAY.... HERE SHE IS AGAIN SLAMMING THE BALL DOWN FOR THE POINT......