Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

The Stevens Raiders were 1-3 heading into tonight's homecoming game against Sioux Falls Washington ... but the attitude and atmosphere surrounding Steve Svendsen's team seems different than it has in the past ... tonight the Raiders looked to show the state just how far they've come ...

Stevens looking for a win on a rainy homecoming ... Second half, Raiders down 21-12 and Colton Hartford drops back and finds Michael Norman ... Norman with a great catch snatching it away from the Washington defender ... he would factor heavily into this game ... Raiders deep in Warrior territory and Hartford finds Colton Doney in the back of the end zone ... 21-19 after the extra point ... Warriors looking for more but Norman comes up with a pick for Stevens ... Raiders jacked up and looking for a big win ... But the Warriors drive deep into Raider territory and are looking to take at least an eight point lead and maybe more ... but Norman picks this pass off and goes 101 yards the other way to give the Raiders a 27-21 lead after the two-point conversion ... just a massive swing of momentum ... Warriors looking to tie things up or take the lead and MAx Thomson goes deep to Tyus Hanson to get the Warriors in business ... Fourth down from the eight for the Warriors ... have to have a play and Thomson finds Hanson again to tie it up ... but the XP was blocked and this game headed to OT where the Raiders won 37 to 34 ... just a huge win for Stevens ...

IN CUSTER THE WILDCATS HOSTED THE TODD COUNTY FALCONS. 1. FIRST AND GOAL... WILDCATS HAND IT OFF TO DANIEL SEDLACEK WHO PUNCHES HIS WAY INTO THE ENDZONE AS CUSTER GETS ON THE BOARD FIRST. 2. FALCONS PUNT TO DATHON ELMORE....HE SLIPS BUT STAYS ON HIS FEET..... AND LOOK AT HIM GO AS HE RUNS RIGHT BY A FALCON DEFENDER .... ELMORE TAKES IT 75 YARDS FOR THE TOUCHDOWN.... CUSTER NOW UP 12 NOTHING. 3. WILDCATS WITH THE BALL AGAIN..... MICAIAH GRACE SPINS BREAKING A TACKLE.... AND THEN HE STIFF ARMS ANOTHER DEFENDER... HE TAKES IT IN FOR THE TOUCHDOWN..... CUSTER WOULD GO ONTO WIN

Homecoming for the Spartans as they take on the number one team in perhaps the entire state the Pierre Governors Start of the 3rd quarter Pierre in control and a bad snap to Lincoln Kienholz, Aidan McCarty tackles him at the half yard line and thats about as good as it would get for the Spartants. Spartans on offense and Peyton Millis rolls out and has hit pass intercepted by Cade Hikle and the Govs D not only keep the shutout going but pad their lead Next possession and it is more of the same as Millis is again picked by Hikle and again he takes it back for another score Pierre up 62-0 Pierre back on offense as Kienholz a freshman hits Aaron Booth who makes a nice move and gets some blocks Pierre now up 69-0 and roll to a win. by the score of 72-0

MARTY UP 42 NOTHING IN THE SECOND QUARTER. 1. CRAZY HORSE TRYING TO SCORE BEFORE HALF.... THEY HAND IT OFF AND ITS A GOOD RUN TO THE OUTSIDE AS THE CHIEFS GET THE FIRST DOWN. 2. THIS TIME ITS PITCHED TO CALEB RUNNING HORSE.....HE BREAKS A TACKLE AND THEN RUNS RIGHT THROUGH A DEFENDER....BOOM ... IT TAKES THREE BRAVES TO FINALLY TAKE HIM DOWN. 3. ARLISS WILCOX STEPS BACK AND THROWS IT UP....BUT XAVIER HARE PICKS IT OFF AND GOES THE OTHER DIRECTION.....THE BRAVES WOULD DOMINATE AS THEY WON 51 NOTHING.

The Rapid City Invitational cross country meet is always a big measuring stick for area runners ... as schools from different classes around South Dakota and Wyoming meet in the Black Hills to see how they match up ...

Out to Hart Ranch we go ... weather wasn't great for spectators but the runners loved it ... The girls race was really a three-runner event on the individual side ... with Laramie senior Abigail Whitman taking the early lead in front of area eighth-grade standouts Sara Jones of Lead-Deadwood and Abby Cutler of Hill City ... Cutler ended up winning the race in a time of 18 minutes, 41.6 seconds a little more than five seconds in front of Whitman in second. Jones came in third at 18:51.7 ... Custer's Mallory Delmont and Stevens' Hailey Uhre rounded out the top five. Stevens topped Custer 57 to 62 for the team title. Cutler said she was surprised by the early pace, but she settled in before tracking Jones and Whitman down ...

Cutler said, "I knew I wanted to beat Sarah from Lead-Deadwood. I hadn't gotten to race her yet this year so I was really excited to race her and so I started out the race and it started out pretty fast, I was not expecting it to start that fast so I started to get going and the next thing I know I was ahead of her and then the first place girl was right there and I caught her too. I haven't really thought that much about it, I guess it's a pretty big deal but I wasn't really thinking about winning I just wanted to race as much as I could as hard as I could and I'm just excited that I got to do what I could do."

Laramie's Mason Swingholm won the boys race in 16 minutes, 28 seconds ... Aberdeen Central's Aaron Ryan was in second five seconds back as the Golden Eagles won the team title ... Bison's Jonathan Burkhalter Aberdeen's Daniel Street and Stevens's Hayden Grosz rounded out the boys top five.