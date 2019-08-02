Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

The Canyon Lake All-Stars aren't the only youth baseball team headed to Indiana for a regional tournament ... THE BLACK HILLS AMERICANS CLAIMED LAST WEEKEND'S South Dakota JUNIOR LEAGUE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP. THE Americans now head to THE CENTRAL REGIONAL IN FORT WAYNE, INIDANA ON SATURDAY. AND THE TEAM OF 13 AND 14 YEAR OLDS IS READY TO make a run. Vic Quick has more ...

THE BLACK HILLS AMERICANS CLAIMED THE JUNIOR LEAGUE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP LAST WEEKEND. AND GOOD BASE RUNNING HELPED THEM GET THROUGH THE TOURNAMENT UNBEATEN.

JUSTIN DIKE "The execution of our base running really was the most critical part of our success. We did a great job of reading the pitcher and understanding when we could go. good jumps we have a lot of speed on this team which we use to our advantage." THE AMERICANS OPEN UP PLAY AT THE CENTRAL REGIONAL THIS WEEKEND. AND THE TEAM TAKES A STRONG AND DEEP PITCHING STAFF TO FORT WAYNE.

AARON ROACH "We have a lot of pitchers, almost everybody on our team is a pitcher so we will be fine on pitching. We just need to throw strikes, all of our pitchers can throw hard enough all they have to do is get in down the plate."

JUSTIN DIKE "A lot of timely hitting is key to winning close ball games and understanding when team at bats are necessary with an 0-2 count and being able to put the ball in play with runners in scoring position. That's truly crucial to our success and we work on that frequently and the guys are doing a good job grasping the concept and are doing a great job executing it."

THE WINNER OF THE CENTRAL REGIONAL QUALIFIES FOR THE JUNIOR LEAGUE WORLD SERIES IN MICHIGAN. AND THE AMERICANS KNOW IT WOULD BE SPECIAL TO GET THERE.

AARON ROACH "It would be amazing. It's probably been all of our players dreams this season is to make it there, so it would just be fantastic." JUSTIN DIKE "My message to the kids is take it all in. This is an opportunity of a lifetime, it's not something every kid gets to do and all these kids that are playing ball in Rapid City in the little league programs all dream of this, so more than anything just take it all in and enjoy it. This is a game and it should be enjoyed."

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference is one of the toughest Division II football leagues in the country ... and area teams South Dakota School of Mines, Black Hills State and Chadron State are always looking for ways to remain competitive ... The Yellow Jackets and head coach John Reiners are ready to see just how much improvement they made in the offseason ....

THE YELLOW JACKETS FINISHED LAST SEASON WITH A 3-8 RECORD overall BUT they closed the season with something to build on as ALL THREE OF THOSE WINS CAME IN THE FINAL FIVE GAMES. BLACK HILLS STATE HAS BEEN TABBED TO FINISH 9TH IN THE 11 TEAM R-MAC in this year's preseason poll but optimism abounds in Spearfish. THE JACKETS OPEN THE SEASON SEPTEMBER 7TH WHEN THEY HOST CHADRON STATE. AND HEAD COACH JOHN REINERS IS PLEASED WITH THE WORK HIS GUYS ARE PUTTING IN AS THEY GEAR UP FOR THE NEW SEASON.

JUST WHAT WE DID IN THE OFF SEASON HAS GOT ME REALLY EXCITED FOR THIS GROUP OF GUYS THESE COACHES. SEEING THE TIME AND WORK THAT THEY ARE PUTTING IN THE OFF SEASON. THE LAST COUPLE DAYS SEEING GUYS IN THE WEIGHT ROOM. ALL OF OUR COACHES ARE BACK AND WE ARE MEETING YOU KINDA AS I SAID. YOU GET THOSE JUICES FLOWING. IT JUST GETS YOU EXCITED. I MEAN THERE IS ALOT OF WORK TO BE DONE BETWEEN NOW AND SEPTEMBER 7TH AND THERE ARE ALOT OF THINGS THAT WE NEED TO DO TO MAKE SURE THAT WE ARE PREPARED FOR THAT GAME AND THE ENTIRE SEASON BUT I KNOW EVERYBODY IS READY TO PUT THE WORK IN."

Colorado State Pueblo and Colorado School of Mines were RMAC co-champs last season with Chadron State right behind them. South Dakota Mines finished sixth and Black Hills was eighth.