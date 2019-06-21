Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

The Sturgis Titans are hosting a tournament this weekend and Post 33 will be looking to keep fine-tuning things as it gears up for the regional tournament a little less than a month away. The Titans have split two games with perennial region favorite Post 22 already this season so the potential for a postseason run is there. Tonight, the Titans will take on Douglas, Wyoming in the opener of the Sturgis Baseball Rally Tournament at Strong Field.

Up to Strong Field where the fans' attire was anything but like the first day of summer ... We pick things up in the third with Sturgis already up 9-0 ... and Gage Murphey on the mound for the Titans and he makes the nice play on this little grounder to get the out ... More defense from the Titans as Ridge Inhofer playing a solid centerfield once again for the Titans as he makes a nice catch on this fly ball to right-center to end the inning ... he had last week's top play on FOX's Finest and might be making another appearance ... Douglas pitcher Ransom Ollie settling down in the fourth with the strikeout ... And then Douglas third baseman Jordan Bobrowski makes a nice play to get Josh West at first ... still 9-nothing Sturgis ... Inhofer getting it done at the plate now as he singles to left to bring in Colton Cruickshank as Post 33 goes up 10-nothing and the Titans roll in this one by a final of 11-1 ...

In other action tonight, Post 22 continues action at the Creighton Prep Tournament in Omaha and they dropped Gillette ... the Riders and Hardhats were meeting for the second time this season as Gillette knocked off 22 6 to 3 in the first game of the season in Gillette back on May 2nd.

Rapid City Post 320 was scheduled to play the Shadle Park Shockers out of Spokane, Washington today in Billings and they won that one before playing a nightcap against the Laurel Dodgers and they led that one 10-2 at last check.

And the Spearfish Sasquatch were back in action tonight in Spearfish as they host the Badlands Big Sticks. Spearfish's two games earlier this week in Pierre were postponed due to rain.

The Sasquatch and Big Sticks were all knotted up at 11 in the eighth inning of that one.

With all of the precipitation we received this spring, RAPID CITY SAW SOME FLOODING IN A FEW AREAS,.... ONE OF WHICH WAS HART RANCH GOLF COURSE.....THE COURSE WAS FLOODED OUT FOR EIGHT DAYS STRAIGHT...... BUT LUCKILY IT DRAINED FAST AND THE STAFF AT HART RANCH HAD IT cleaned up and BACK OPEN QUICKLY...... NOW ALL 18 HOLES ARE playable AND HEAD GOLF PROFESSIONAL DUSTIN LECY IS EXCITED TO HAVE THINGS back to normal.

“THE GOLF COURSE DRAINS VERY WELL. ITS JUST WHEN YOU GET RAIN ON TOP OF FLOODING THERE IS JUST WET SPOTS WE DONT GET RID OF. EVERYTHING IS WIDE OPEN THE GOLF COURSE IS IN GREAT SHAPE OTHER THAN A FEW WET SPOTS FROM THE RAIN EVERY NIGHT. SUMMER STARTED A LITTLE SLOW FOR US BEING CLOSED THE FIRST COUPLE DAYS BUT ITS GETTING MUCH BUSIER NOW AS PEOPLE ARE FINDING OUT WE ARE OPEN AND WE ARE FULL GOLF COURSE ALL 18 HOLES ARE OPEN AND NO PROBLEMS OUT THERE. WE ARE JUST READY FOR THAT 80 DEGREE WEATHER AND HAVE SUNSHINE ALL DAY LONG YOU KNOW."

Rapid City's Meadowbrook Golf Course also suffered from some flooding on some holes but is also back up and fully operational on all 18 holes.

And in some quick NBA news, former South Dakota State standout Mike Daum has agreed to play in the NBA Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers as he hopes to catch on with a team as a free agent after going undrafted in last night's draft. The 6-foot-9-inch forward out of Nebraska finished his career as the Summit League's all-time leading scorer.

