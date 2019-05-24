Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

The first real big game for local Legion baseball fans this season hit the diamond tonight as Rapid City Post 22 headed across the parking lot to take on Rapid City Post 320 at Pete Lien Field. Post 22 entered the contest with a 4-5 record. The Stars came in at 6-2.

Some possible future stars in this game watching the Hardhats and 320 square off at Pete Lien Field ... Stars starter Carter Stonecipher was solid early ... here he strikes out Ryan Schmidt in the first inning ... one of seven Ks over five innings for Stonecipher ... On the other side, Zack Whitesell pitching well for the visitors ... runners on first and second with two outs and he gets Devin Jacobs to ground back to the mound off Whitesell's foot and he makes the play ... this one was scoreless ... Still scoreless and Jacobs gets some payback ... nice diving stop at second to get Alex Weaver. More great defense as the Stars' JT Kostenbauer tries to get the bunt down but Matthew Hegre charges and barehands it and makes the throw to get the out ... great play at third by Hegre who came into the game with a nine-game hit streak which he extended as he drove in a pair of runs ... Post 22 finally gets on the board in the fourth when Jake Goble lifts this deep fly to left, the sacrifice would bring pinch runner Daniel Vigoren home to make it 1-0 and Post 22 get a great start from Whitesell and goes on to win this one by a final of 7-1 as Whitesell gets the complete game win, allowing five hits and striking out three ...

The South Dakota State high school track and field meets began today in Brandon, Tea and Sioux Falls and West River athletes have already made quite the mark individually on the opening day ...

THINGS RUNNING AN HOUR LATER THAN SCHEDULED DUE TO THE RAIN THIS MORNING... BUT THINGS WERE PICKING UP LATER... TO THE BOYS 800...ETHAN BRENNEMAN FROM STURGIS BROWN DEFENDS HIS STATE TITLE...A TIME OF 1:56.73...Congrats to the Scooper standout on another state championship for that trophy case ... quite a career ... TUCKER BERENS FROM PIERRE FINISHED SECOND... Next up it's THE GIRLS HIGH JUMP...ALAYNA FALAK FROM WATERTOWN WINS THE TITLE...4 INCHES AHEAD OF EVERYONE ELSE...FALAK GOES 5 FOOT SEVEN TO WIN THE STATE TITLE... IN THE BOYS POLE VAULT...IT CAME DOWN TO JACOB VAN DUSSELDORP FROM WATERTOWN AND HURON'S MATTHEW KATZ...KATZ NEEDS TO CLEAR THIS ATTEMPT IN A JUMP OFF TO WIN IT...HE DOES...WINS WITH A LEAP OF 15 FEET... IN THE GIRLS 800... O'GORMAN FRESHMAN ALEA HARDIE TAKES THE TITLE A TIME OF 2.17.68...ROOSEVELT'S JADE GUERTS FINISHED SECOND...

OVER IN CLASS-B... ON THE TRACK-- WHITE RIVER'S CAELYN VALANDRA-PRUE, WHO WON THE Class A 400-meter state title at Todd County the past two seasons before transferring this year, AND SHE WAS STEALING THE SHOW IN THE 800-METER TODAY... TAKING HOME THE STATE TITLE IN 2 minutes, 21:93 SECONDS...

IN THE GIRLS 4 BY 800 METER RELAY... IPSWICH WAS LEADING GOING INTO FINAL LEG... BUT DEUBROOK AREA'S JOSIE OLSON ANCHORS THE DOLPHINS TO THE WIN IN THIS EVENT FOR THE FOURTH STRAIGHT YEAR... MOVING TO THE BOYS 4 BY 800 METER... ZECH CLEMENS PAVING THE WAY FOR NORTHWESTERN... AS THEY GO ON TO EDGE CLARK WILLOW LAKE.. IN THE GIRLS HIGH JUMP, COLMAN EGAN'S JOSIE MOUSEL (MOO -SELL) WINS *AS AN EIGHTH GRADER* WITH *THIS JUMP* OF FIVE FEET, FOUR INCHES...

And so after the opening day of the state track and field meet, area winners are Custer trio Josey Wahlstrom, Kellyn Kortemeyer and Nathaniel Youngblood. Wahlstrom won the girls pole vault at 9 feet, 6 inches ... Kortemeyer took the girls shot at 43 feet, 1-1/4 inches and Youngblood captured the boys 800 ... and St. Thomas More's Jens Christensen repeated as the Class A boys pole vault champ while his teammate Kacy Cooper captured the A girls 800 ... {TAKE SECOND} Brenneman and Stevens' Isiah Morin-Baxter, who went 6-6 in the high jump were AA winners on the day ...

In college track and field news, Dakota Wesleyan heptathlete Kamber Lamer has won the national championship. Lamer scored 5,065 points to win the event. In NCAA Division II, Black Hills State's Jonah Theisen took second place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing a little more than two seconds behind national champion Leakey Kipkosgei of American International. BH's Jordyn Huneke and Whitney Scott will both be in action in the women's pole vault tomorrow. In other regional news, Chadron State sophomore Isaac Grimes finished second in the men's long jump late last night.