Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

The Black Hills State rodeo teams are coming off of a big win at South Dakota State a couple of weeks ago and after their own Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede was postponed due to weather last week the Yellow Jackets were set to host many of their region counterparts tonight and tomorrow at Seven Down Arenas ...

1. UP FIRST IS TAYTE GOODMAN FROM BLACK HILLS STATE IN SADDLE BRONC RIDING..... HE IS DOING A NICE JOB OF STAYING ON, BUT IS KNOCKED OFF WITH JUST A FEWQ SECONDS TO GO. HE HAD NO SCORE. 2. NOW TO BAREBACK RIDING NICK PELKE IS RANKED FROM IOWA CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE IS RANKED NUMBER ONE IN THE REGION..... HE SCORED A 61. 3. BREAKAWAY ROPING.... SAVANAH JOHNSTON FROM BLACK HILLS STATE FINISHES IN 3.1 SECONDS THAT WAS THE BEST TIME OF THE DAY. 4. TIE ROPING....TREVOR GENKINS FROM NEBRASKA...... THE CORNHUSKER WITH A NICE THROW AND IS ABLE TO FINISH IN 13.3 SECONDS.

Douglas hosted Brookings in a doubleheader today at McKeague Field .... 1. FIRST INNING of Game 1 AND Douglas pitcher SAWYER BROSE picks up THE STRIKEOUT. 2. PITCH gets away from the Patriots here and Brookings' JACOB SCHOON TAKES ADVANTAGE scooting home FROM THIRD TO PUT BROOKINGS UP 4 NOTHING. 3. BOTTOM OF THE FIRST.... and Douglas's COLTON TIPTON SENDS THIS BALL INTO LEFT FIELD.... TRENT OUTKA turns on the jets FROM SECOND BASE to put the PATRIOTS on the board for THEIR FIRST SCORE OF THE GAME. 4. More from Douglas as BRADLEY ANDERSON is UP AND HE CONNECTS..... BROOKINGS DROPS THE BALL AND TIPTON comes around to score ..... ANDERSON GOES FOR SECOND BUT IS TAGGED OUT ..... Brookings wins this one 35 to 2 in five innings ... Douglas fell in the second outing 7 to 3 ...

The Black Hills State softball team dropped a pair of conference softball games today in Spearfish as the Colorado Christian Cougars topped the Jackets 9-1 in five innings in the opener and 6-3 in the second game of the doubleheader. Maddie London hit a solo home run in the opener to provide all of the Yellow Jacket scoring ... The Cougars hit three home runs in the second game to power to the win. Black Hills State is now 10-25 on the season and will host the Cougars tomorrow in their final two home games of the season. Black Hills travels to Chadron State for four games next weekend.

Yesterday provided one of the first opportunities for area track athletes to see what East River programs have to offer this season as many of the state's top athletes met in the Capitol City of Pierre for the Pierre Legion Relays ... and local standouts came home with some big wins ...

Stevens state champ Elizabeth Schaefer showed she's in prime form as she ran an eye-popping 44.46 second 300-meter hurdles to win that event ... Local double winners on the day were Central's Hannah Young in the 100 and 200; Hill City's Karlee Simmons in the 16 and 3200 and St. Thomas More's Jacob Hyde in the 200 and 400 ... {TAKE SECOND} Other local winners were More's Kaci Cooper and Jens Christensen in the girls 800 and boys pole vault, respectively, and Stevens' Aubrey Williams in the boys triple jump ... Brandon Valley won the girls team title ... Hill City finished fourth on the strength of Simmons' performance and some strong relays ... Central and Stevens were fifth and sixth ... Sturgis took ninth and STM and Douglas tied for 10th. On the boys's side, Watertown won the team title ... More took third, Sturgis fourth, Stevens fifth, Central seventh and Douglas 12th.