Friday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Stevens Raiders girls basketball team has had a great first season under new head coach Travis Swartz as they racked up a 19-1 record and No. 2 ranking during the regular season ... tonight the Raiders looked to punch their ticket to the state tournament as they hosted 15th seeded Watertown in a SoDak 16 game ...

THE WINNER OF THIS GAME QUALIFIES FOR THE STATE TOURNAMENT. 1. EARLY GOING, NO SCORE, THE RAIDERS KYAH WATSON CHANGES THAT AS SHE SWISHES THE BASELINE JUMPER. THE FUTURE USD COYOTE ON HER GAME. 2. WATERTOWN'S MEGAN FRANIN THINKS ABOUT THE LONG THREE, SHE TAKES IT AND DRAINS IT. THAT WAS GOOD FROM BEYOND NBA RANGE. 3. RAIDERS DOWN BY 1, GRACE MARTIN STEALS THE PASS, KYAH WATSON GETS IT TO GRACE ELLIS WHO SCORES. THE NICE DEFENSIVE PLAY LEADS TO A PAIR OF POINTS. 4. KENADI RISING'S 3 POINTER IS OFF THE MARK, BUT NO PROBLEM AS JAYDA MCNABB GRABS THE REBOUND AND PUTS IT BACK IN FOR TWO. AND THE STEVENS GIRLS PUNCH THEIR TICKET TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT WITH A 66-46 VICTORY.

TO THE REGION 8A BOYS TOURNAMENT WHERE ST. THOMAS MORE HOSTED RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN. 1. EARLY GOING, 2-0 CAVALIERS, RYDER KIRSCH ADDS TO THE LEAD, WITH AUTHORITY. THAT GOT THE CROWD FIRED UP. 2. S-T-M FORCES THE TURNOVER, CADEN CASEY COMES UP WITH THE LOOSE BALL AND LAYS IT IN. THAT FORCED A COMETS TIMEOUT. 3. CAVS UP BY 9, CONNOR HOLLENBECK DELIVERS THE NICE BOUNCE PASS TO RYAN WOJCIK AND HE MUSCLES IT IN FOR 2. DAVE HOLLENBECK'S GUYS TURNING IN A STRONG OPENING QUARTER. 4. ON THE OTHER END OFF THE COURT RYDER KIRSCH BLOCKS THE SHOT, CADE KANDOLIN TAKES OFF THE OTHER WAY AND DROPS IT HOME. THE ST. THOMAS MORE BOYS MOVE ON TO THE SODAK 16 WITH A 74-50 VICTORY.

THE BELLE FOUCHE BRONCS WERE IN CUSTER TONIGHT TO TAKE ON THE WILDCATS IN THE REGION 8A TOURNAMENT. 1. BELLE FOUCHE MISSES THE THREE, BUT TATE LARSON GRABS THE OFFENSIVE REBOUND AND PUTS IT UP FOR TWO. 2. KELBY OLSON COMING DOWN THE FLOOR WITH SPEED...HE ROLLS THE BALL OF HIS FINGER TIPS FOR THE LAYUP....BRONCS PLAYING WELL EARLY. 3. ON THE OTHER END DANIEL SED-LICK GIVES IT TO GAGE TENNYSON WHO GOES INSIDE FOR THE BUCKET.....CUSTER DOWN 1. 4. THE BRONCS KEEP IT IN....OLSON THEN DISHES THE BALL TO AIDEN GIFFIN WHO SPINS AROUND AND BANKS HIS SHOT IN OFF THE GLASS. 5. THE WILDCATS WITH THE LONG PASS TO DUSTYN FISH... HE PUMP FAKES AND GETS BY TWO DEFENDERS.....CUSTER WOULD WIN 64 TO 57.

In other games from the Class AA SoDak 16 featuring local teams ... Rapid City Central took on Yankton ... those two did not play during the regular season and the Gazelles advanced to state with a 44-26 win to end the Cobblers season ... and Spearfish was at No. 3 Sioux Falls Lincoln in another game between teams that did not see each other during the regular season ... Lincoln took that one 66-28 ... and Douglas fell at No. 1 seeded O'Gorman this afternoon by a final of 70-19 ...

In Region 7A boys, Pine Ridge knocked off Winner by 11 to advance to the SoDak 16 and Red Cloud topped Todd County as it was once again a good night for Pine Ridge reservation hoops ...

And in college hoops action tonight from St. George, Utah, the South Dakota School of Mines Hardrockers took on Colorado School of Mines ... and the Hardrockers RMAC title hopes ended as the Orediggers knocked them out 76-59. Individually, Allec Williams pace the 'Rockers with 15 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal. Logan Elers tacked on 12 points.

The Rapid City Rush, currently in fifth place in the ECHL's Mountain Division, welcomed second-place Utah to town tonight for the first of a two-game homestand ... the Rush are two points behind fourth-place Tulsa but the Oilers have played four more games than Rapid City ... still the Rush have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and with just 14 games remaining on the regular season schedule have to start reeling off some wins to assure a playoff spot

To the civic center we go ... the Utah Grizzlies locked in a battle with Idaho for the second spot in the division with Allen already having clinched a playoff berth ... Already 2-nothing Utah in the first and Tyler Parks removed from the game for Rapid City ... Rush looking to get one back as Ryker Killins winds one up but Martin Ouellette is up to the challenge ... Eric Israel looks for the wraparound ... but the Rush still scoreless ... Things get a bit chippy as Tyler Poulsen sends Taylor Richart into the boards ... Joe Wegwerth takes exception and goes to have a talk with Poulsen ... both players sent to the box ... Rush on a 4-on-3 power play as Israel sends one on goal and this thing almost squeezes through Ouellette's legs into the goal but the Grizzlies were on it ... And then Wegwerth gets some payback on the break as Utah shows off some sweet passing and Wegwerth gets it back and the Grizzlies go up 3-0 ... and the Rush are in trouble ... But Peter Quenneville picks this puck out of the air and goes in unassisted to beat Oullette with a beautiful goal and give the Rush a bit of life as they come back and win this one in OT 5-4 as Darian Romanko pots the gamewinner ...