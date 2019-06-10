FOX's Finest

6. We start things off at No. 6 this week and it's Rapid City Post 22's DREW MESSER turning on this pitch against Bozeman and taking it to the wall in left ... THAT SCORES ISAAC ARNOLD.... 2 TO 1 HARDHATS ... but the Bucks would come back and win this one by a final of 6-5.

5. More from that game as Rapid City's MASON MESSINGER CONNECTS..... BUT BOZEMAN COMES UP BIG ON DEFENSE AS THEY GET THE DOUBLE PLAY to end THE INNING as the Bucks and Hardhats split a pair at the Veterans Classic last weekend.

4. At No. 4 it's the South Dakota Golf Association Two-Man event at Red Rock ... Rapid City's DAN LECY SETS HIMSELF UP AS HE PUTS THE BALL RIGHT NEXT TO THE HOLE on this chip .......HE FINISHES THE JOB AND TAPS IT IN FOR A 4.

3. At no. 3 it's another LOCAL TEAM.... RYAN SJO-VALL CHIPS THIS ONTO THE GREEN AND PUTS HIS TEAMMATE IN GOOD POSITION.....AUSTN OLIVER PUT IT AWAY FOR PAR...... It was TWO BROTHERS FROM RAPID CITY who took the title as TJ AND RYAN NOLAN ARE THE 2019 TWO MAN CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS.

2. At No. 2 it's Ryan Bachmann with the opposite field double against the Billings Royals to help drive his team to the win ... Bachmann and the Hardhats have won eight of their last nine ...

1. And at No. 1 it's Laramie centerfielder TYLER OPPIE in Sturgis .......HE MAKES THE great DIVING CATCH FOR THE OUT...... STURGIS WOULD go on to WIN the game 5 TO 4, however.