Cobblers set for state semifinals

The Rapid City Central girls soccer team knocked off archrival Rapid City Stevens in the Class AA quarterfinals Monday to set up a trip to Yankton tomorrow to face the top-seeded Gazelles with a trip to the state championship on the line ...

Yankton and Central didn't play this season but they did run into each other in last season's quarterfinals, with the Gazelles taking a 2-1 decision from the Cobblers. Central is hoping to ride the momentum from a huge overtime win over its archrival Monday, when Sydney Pike punched in the game winner in extra time ... to make another run to the state title game. The Cobblers were state runner-up in 2015 before winning it all in 2016.

Emma Avery said, "They're a great team and they play with a lot of heart too, and I know they definitely wanted it but we just pushed through it and we just came out with the win on that corner kick there, Pike just put it right in the back of the net. We're all just super excited, the season has gone pretty much as planned and beating Stevens on Monday, we've just been working really hard for it. We just need to come out not being overly confident or anything and just play our game and play with heart like we always do."

The Class AA and Class A state championship matches for both boys and girls will be played on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Harrisburg.