Christian football hires former Colome coach Connot

The Rapid City Christian football team went 2-6 last season before losing 80-8 in the first round of the Class 9AA playoffs to Lemmon/ McIntosh ... the Comets and head coach Ron McLaughlin then parted ways after the season ...

Today, the Comets announced the hiring of their new head coach ... and for football fans from around the area it was a head-snapper ... as Christian brings in a state-championship winning coach in Ben Connot. The former Winner Warrior standout who won a state title as a player for the Warriors, later went on to lead Colome to a state title in 2018 as a head coach before returning to his alma mater as an assistant last season ... Connot said the appeal of Rapid City, the Christian facilities and the potential of the program overall sold him on the job and Comet activities director Kyle Courtney is looking forward to the future.

Courtney said, "We're obviously excited to have Ben coming on board, you know young coach with a great pedigree, he had some great success at Colome and comes out of a great program at Winner ... you have that kind of exposure, like you said, coming from a championship program and being around that every day, coming from that culture, I think that can obviously help our culture here. Like anything, we need to get better in all of our programs and I think Ben is going to be able to come in and help us with some of those things and obviously being a young coach I think he's going to connect really well with the kids too and I think kids can get excited about that and get in the weight room and put in some work."

Christian wasn't the only area team to name a new head coach here during the recent coronavirus shutdown ... as Spearfish announced the hiring of Dalton Wademan to replace the departed Chad McCarty, who resigned at the end of last season.