Bertram ready to turn Cobblers around

Three of Rapid City's four girls basketball programs will have new head coaches next season as Rapid City Stevens' Michael Brooks returns to the Raider sideline after a one-season hiatus, Joe Kieffer is moving over from an assistant role to lead the Rapid City Christian girls and Rapid City Central is welcoming Allan Bertram to town ....

The upgraded "Cobbler Guy" mascot for Rapid City Central High School.

Bertram is returning to the high school ranks after a six-year break that saw him work first as the director of the Sanford Basketball program in Sioux Falls and most recently as the director of the Sacred Hoops summer basketball program statewide ...

Bertram will be taking his first crack at coaching girls basketball after seeing plenty of success on the sidelines of the Todd County and Chamberlain boys programs ... he's excited for the opportunity at Central and believes there is plenty of untapped potential in Cobbler land.