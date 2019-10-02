Athlete of the week: Sheridan Schubarth

Sundance's Sheridan Schubarth took home the Wyoming golf championship earlier this year

"It was just a rush when I found that out. I was so excited, I didn't know what to think."

" Sheridan is such a great golfer and she works so hard."

Schuberth battled strong winds and rolled to a dominating 14 stroke advantage to claim the top spot on the podium

" It feels really really good to be number 1 in the state."

Making the feat more impressive is that Schbarth is just a freshman.

"I was so happy that she won state, I know she had been working on it since 6th grade."

The Sundance star knows she will have a target on her back, but she is ready for the competition

" As the competition comes up, it will be a little bit harder but knowing I have 3 years I know I can make a difference in my golf career."

Over her next three years, Sheridan's coach sees her using some tips the underclassman picked up from previous state champion.

" The former champ she was an awesome individual and when Sheridan was struggling she was right there giving her advice and that was really neat to see."

The Bulldogs freshman credits a lot of her success to an area where lots of golfers struggle.

" putting is really good."

"makes a lot of one-putts that are almost off the green it is incredible to me."