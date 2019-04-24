Athlete of the week: Jacob Hyde

Jacob Hyde is a junior at St. Thomas More and is the defending 200-meter champion

Jacob Hyde says, ' It was awesome, it was a huge confidence booster, it was a lot of fun"

The man with the magnificent mustache hasn't stopped there as he also placed first last weekend at a meet in Pierre.

Hyde says, " Yeah it's great just going fast and working towards the goal of winning state."

Benson says, " There was a certain intensity about him last year at the state meet that you knew he wasn't going to lose. As a coach, it is really fun to watch."

That intensity combined with hard work has most other sprinters in the state chasing Hyde

Benson says, "You know Jacob has been a very hard worker for us since 7th grade he kind of committed at that point he works year-round on what he does."

Sprints are broken down in two key areas, getting out of the blocks, and finishing

Hyde says, " Definitely the finish, I'm not that great at starts."

Benson says, " It is definitely the finish for him he is an extremely strong kid, he knows if he keeps it within reach especially in the 200 and 400 especially he can go out and catch most people."

The 400 is a new race that Hyde is taking on this year.

Benson says, " He's run about 3 of those in his life so he is still learning. Yesterday we had a goal of him going out as fast as he could because we wanted him to feel that pain on the last 200 and that's that he is going to need to do to run the time he wants to."

While learning the 400 the STM junior is also working on his technique to further dust his competition while rocking his own duster.

Hyde says, " I've been working on reaction times and getting out, staying low and driving through the first 30 meters."