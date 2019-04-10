Athlete of the week: Dawson Segrist

Dawson Segrist is undefeated this year in flight 3 singles, his success isn't a surprise to his coach.

Jason Olson says, 'The first year he won flight six, and last year he won flight 5, so he's two years in a row. He's just a competitor to have those state titles under your belt gives you that experience going into this year."

Now the Junior is stepping up and playing flight 3, a challenge he is ready to take on.

Dawson Segrist says, ' a lot harder, it will be more challenging but it will also be more rewarding the better you do and will be more competition which will also make me better."

Olson says, " I think he has a chance to compete with anybody. He's a great player, he's talented."

Segrist is also closing in on triple digits for career wins.

Olson says, " Its a big deal for anybody that gets 100 wins in our program is amazing. All of our top 3 kids will get to 100 eventually. He's got a chance to finish number 2 all time if things go well."

Despite the success, Segrist doesn't feel any added pressure from having a target on his back.

Olson says, "He just doesn't, he just plays. He doesn't let things bother him, he just plays. He's been through a lot of tough things and he overcomes, He's just a competitor."

Segrist is hoping to show the underclassman how to also be competitors.

Segrist says"we have quite a few younger kids, we are a young team so this year is kind of shaping to get us ready for next year."

Olson says, " Dawson's a great leader all three of ours, Jamison, Michael, all three are close guys. Not having any seniors and only a few juniors it is something to build for the future and Dawson is a great leader."

Segrist has no issues taking on the leadership role for teammates, who mean much more to him than that.

Segrist says, 'It's really fun. It's one thing to enjoy a sport but its another thing to enjoy it with your friends."