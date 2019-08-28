Athlete of the week: Alex Duran

Last week Meadowbrook golf course hosted the Rapid City invite, and Rapid City central Junior, Alex Duran was the medalist.

" The putt went down for birdie and I knew I won it. It was a slow-motion moment there I must admit. It was one of those slow-motion moments you wish you could get it, and I got it for once."

Helping propel Duran to the top of the podium is his work with his long clubs.

" Alex gets off the tee well"

" He hits the ball hard. Really he doesn't have a huge weakness."

What drives Alex to the game of golf?

"Nature I just love listening to amazing things and views, people just say it is hitting a ball but I view it as much closer to heart."

No matter the weather, you can find the Cobbler Junior out enjoy those courses that the Black Hills has to offer with his father.

" We love the sport. We always go out no matter the conditions, even if there is snow if I can go out and swing a club I will probably be on the course."

Duran has been on courses for the Cobblers well before he entered high school.

" In fact, I was here my 8th-grade year and I was looking up to my mentors they set a good role for me and I am honored to be in their place to this day."

With two years left to play at Central, Duran has big goals for his future with the game.

" Each year I go greater and I am hoping to get reached out to from colleges. I'm going to make the moves needed to be there, and in the end, I'm hoping to go pro."

Duran even has a couple of big names in the game of golf he looks up to and tries to mimic.

"I'm going to say Rory McIlroy honestly, not just because he won the FedEx Cup. Tiger was my first inspiration and Rory came up after him and he is kind of my era, I like his swing I try to mimic his swing."

