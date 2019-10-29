Area soccer players earn all-state honors

The South Dakota high school soccer all-state teams were released today and area squads were well-represented on all four of the honorary teams.

Rapid City Central senior Emma Avery was the top vote-getter for Class AA girls and was joined on the first team by teammate Karoline Risnaaes, a junior, and Rapid City Stevens senior Payton King.

Stevens sophomore Bresha Keegan and Central senior Alexa Henry were second team selections in Class AA.

Other area selections were Central senior Erik Keohane on the Class AA boys first team ... Spearfish duo Bridger Roberdeau and Ryan Rafferty made the second team along with Sturgis junior Kale Dennis and Stevens senior Chris Bauer.

St. Thomas More seniors Andrew and Sam Evans were named to the Class A team along with Belle Fourche junior Josiah Trimble while Hot Springs' Cade Gehman received honorable mention.

On the Class A girls side, St. Thomas More seniors Logan Pokorny and Bailee Robbins made the first team while Cavalier junior Vivian Hurd and Belle Fourche senior Savannah Rosales earned honorable mention accolades.

Class AA Boys

FIRST TEAM: Baht Khin, Sr., Huron; Suad Smajlovic, Sr., Roosevelt; Alex Kowalski, Jr., Watertown; Jeremie Benson, Sr., Washington; Henry Juarez, Sr., Roosevelt; Riley Aarbo, Jr., O’Gorman; Erik Keohane, Sr., RC Central; Cole Van Holland, Sr., Harrisburg; Jesse Van Hemert, Sr., Brandon Valley; Imani Sungura, Sr., Washington; Reece Meister, Sr., Aberdeen.

SECOND TEAM: Carson Woods, Jr., Lincoln; Bridger Roberdeau, Jr., Spearfish; Darius Cooper, Sr., Washington; Christian Budig, Jr., Yankton; Kale Dennis, Jr., Sturgis; Ty Horner, Sr., Aberdeen; Chris Bauer, Sr., RC Stevens; Patrick Stys, Jr., O’Gorman; Ryan Rafferty, Sr., Spearfish; Luke Burch, Jr., Brandon Valley; Cameron Ahartz, Jr., Pierre

Class AA Girls

FIRST TEAM: Emma Avery, Sr., RC Central; Janaina Zanin, Sr., Pierre; Sadie Fedders, Sr., Yankton; Payton King, Sr., RC Stevens; Hattie Giblin, Sr., Roosevelt; Jaiden Boomsma, Sr., Yankton; Payton Wolfgram, Sr., Yankton; Megan Fastenau, Jr., Aberdeen; Kalista Kocmick, Sr., Brandon Valley; Sierra Barkus, Jr., O’Gorman; Karoline Riisnaes, Jr., RC Central.

SECOND TEAM: Caroline Titze, Jr., Mitchell; Macie Haggerty, Jr., Roosevelt; Lily Peterson, Sr., Harrisburg; Sommer Anderson, Sr., Lincoln; Brittnay Degroot, Sr., Aberdeen; Kelsey Oswald, Sr., Yankton; Emily Rystrom, Sr., Brookings; Bresha Keegan, So., RC Stevens; Mariah Siem, Fr., Lincoln; Madison Wuebben, Sr., Yankton; Alexa Henry, Sr., RC Central.

Class A Boys

ALL-STATE: Tyler Prins, Jr., Sioux Falls Christian; Tyson Reitsma, So., Sioux Falls Christian; Will Unruh, Sr., Sioux Falls Christian; Ryan Del Monaco, So., Tea Area; Brady Pfeifer, Sr., Tea Area; Jacob Chaussee, Sr., Vermillion; Sam Ward, Sr., Vermillion; Andrew Evans, Sr., St. Thomas More; Sam Evans, Sr., St. Thomas More; Josiah Trimble, Jr., Belle Forche; Austin Jones, Sr., Groton Area.

Honorable Mention: Brayden Thompson, Sr., Tea Area; Bryton Schlunsen, Sr., Tea Area; Brady Martinez, Sr., Vermillion; Cade Gehman, Sr., Hot Springs; Collin Claasen, Sr., Sioux Falls Christian; Chris Oostra, Jr., Sioux Falls Christian.

Class A Girls

ALL-STATE: Logan Pokorny, Sr., St. Thomas More; Moriah Harrison, Fr., Sioux Falls Christian; Jada Van Overbeke, Jr., West Central; Cierra Stueven, Sr., Tea Area; Bailee Robbins, Sr., St. Thomas More; Brooklyn Deckert, So., Tea Area; Lily Sidel, So., West Central; Raegen Altman, Fr., Garretson; Kayla Aymar, Sr., Tea Area; Des Patzwold, Sr., Tea Area; Ellie Schock, Sr., Sioux Falls Christian.

Honorable Mention: Cambell Fischer, Fr., West Central; Ivey Winkler, So., Dakota Valley; Kaycie King, Jr., Garretson; Tessa Van Overbeke, Fr., West Central; Kaitlyn Kuhnert, So., Tea Area; Vivian Hurd, Jr., St. Thomas More; Megan Brady, Fr. Vermillion; Savannah Rosales, Sr. Belle Fourche.