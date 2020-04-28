Archambault to play for South Dakota

While the NCAA basketball season was cut short due to concerns over the coronavirus spread ... attention has turned to next season on empty college campuses around the country ... one of those is the University of South Dakota, which will be looking to replace a big chunk of its men's hoops starting lineup next season ...

And one of the new players in the Todd Lee's program who will look to make an impact next season is former Rapid City Stevens standout Mason Archambault ... a 6-foot-1 guard who spent the past two seasons honing his game at Gillette College.

Archambault, a first-team all-state selection for Chris Stoebner's Raider squad back in 2017, will be the first Rapid City high school graduate to don the red and white in Vermillion since Rapid City Central standout Steve Anderson back in the early 2000s.

Archambault had offers that included North Dakota, Southern Illinois and UMass among others but said the opportunity to play close to home was big for him and his family.

Archambault said, "I just felt like it was best for me and my family. I just love it there and it's awesome. You don't really see local kids going to the University of South Dakota at least I haven't seen anybody growing up really so it's cool. Being close to home and having my home fans and I know a bunch of friends and everybody coming to games. My girlfriend lives there, so it's a win-win."

With concerns regarding the coronavirus, when Archambault will get to campus in Vermillion is still up in the air. South Dakota finished third in the Summit League last season behind North Dakota State and South Dakota State. The Coyotes graduated five seniors, including both starting guards, so Archambault will be expected to step right in and contribute.