Youth take to the courts to stay off the streets during Summer Nights

While Summer Nights started last week, Night Court tipped off this week to help give the younger crowd something to do during the popular downtown event.

After having issues with middle school aged kids in the past, the Rapid City Police launched NIght Court last year giving those youth a chance to stay active and out of trouble.

The game is 3 on 3 and features four courts. Teams call their own fouls and play 10 minute long games.

With school now out Night Court also gives the youth a chance to reunite with familiar faces from school.

I think it's great to see them all get back together and I think it is nice to see their school officer back together with them as well. They kind of connect when they get back down here."

Night court runs from 6-8 on Thursday's and is located on St. Joe St. between 6th and 7th street.