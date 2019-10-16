Youth artists honored at the Dahl

In August-- young people in the community came together with law enforcement to add a mural to art alley

the young artists who came up with the idea for the mural and helped paint it were honored at the Dahl Arts Center.

The mural features a police officer sheltering a young Native American girl with an umbrella -- a symbolic way for them to say that officers are here to protect others.

The project was helmed by Youth Voices in Prevention. And for one of the artists, being able to partner with law enforcement and build a strong bond was important.

"To me, it felt like a lot because I was helping with the community, especially the police department because a lot of police get hate. But since I was helping them out it felt great because I was helping them out" says, Lyal Mesteth, artist

For Sergeant Tim Doyle, he sees the young people who led this project as setting themselves up for success in the future -- by already pushing themselves outside of their comfort zones. He also says that projects like this can help lead to better a future for Rapid City

"Build a relationship, do stuff they haven't done before. That's what leadership is, breaking down boundaries. We will never improve relations if we keep doing the same thing, so doing something different are always going to be positive." says Sergeant Tim Doyle, RCPD