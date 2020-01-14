Youth City Council sworn in

The City Council chambers were full for a council meeting, but this time it was students running the show.

"I'm really excited. I was very happy to get the phone call that I was chosen to be on the council," Says, Kiran Kelly, a youth council member

18 Rapid City High School students were sworn in to be part of the first-ever Youth City Council.

The idea for the youth council came from the students themselves and part of their duties on the council will be for one of them to attend a traditional city council meeting and report back on what is happening in the city.

Like the 10 alderpeople who make up the common council, these students bring their own reasons for wanting to get involved in government.

"I'm hoping to learn more about government and be able to help others become interested in government and get others to be more involved," Says, Hannah Churchill, youth council member

"I love government. I love history. I also want to be a voice for younger people because sometimes I feel like youth can be bypassed on accident so I thought this would be a good way to be a voice for my classmates," Says, Jocelyn Konechne, youth council member

Youth City Council will meet on the second Tuesday of every month

