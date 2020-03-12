YFS postpones Kids Fair due to COVID-19 concerns

The Youth and Family Services Kids Fair will be conducted in November, instead of April because of concern about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to a YFS release, several exhibitors and volunteer groups have either been advised against or restricted in participating in large public activities.

That, coupled with the inability for YFS to buy extra disinfectant and cleaning supplies, prompted the postponement.

The Kids Fair will be held Nov. 6-8.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

