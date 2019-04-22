YFS plans to serve free meals again this summer

Hunger doesn't stop after the school bell rings.

Youth and Family Services plans to feed kids again this summer for free.

Last year YFS served more than 29,000 meals throughout the summer, and they plan to do the same thing this year.

Melissa Byars, nutrition coordinator, Youth and Family Services, says, "We know in the summertime, the kids aren't in school so they're not necessarily getting that food and not everyone has food in the home for the kids so this is someplace they can come and get breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday."

YFS received a $3,500 grant that will go towards the Summer Food Services Program.

The nutrition coordinator says their main focus is children 18 and under, but parents are able to eat as well.

Melissa Byars says, "When the children are coming in in the summertime, we do also have a grant that we received where parents can come in at breakfast or lunch if they're bringing their kids in and they can eat for free with them. And of course, they're very appreciative of the meal their children are getting and of course more so for when they're able to eat as well."

Breakfast and lunch are served on a walk-in basis with no registration required.

Byars says, "It's great. We know kids need good nutrition in order to grow and develop properly, and we're able to provide that little piece."

The summer food program starts on May 28 at the YFS Headstart site on 410 East Monroe Street in Rapid City.