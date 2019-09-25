Wyoming's Rep. Liz Cheney calls Trump-Ukraine phone call 'appropriate'

Republicans come out in support of President Donald Trump in the latest round of partisan politics.

This time the defense is for the president’s phone call with Ukraine’s president, where Trump pressed his counterpart to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"I think it was a perfectly appropriate phone call, it was a congratulatory phone call," said Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican. "The Democrats continually make these huge claims and allegations about President Trump, and then you find out there's no there there."

Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry into the phone call. The Trump-Ukraine phone call is part of a whistleblower's complaint, though the administration has blocked Congress from getting other details of the report, citing presidential privilege.

The whistleblower's complaint was being reviewed for classified material and could go to Congress by Thursday, according to a person familiar with the issue who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

