Wyoming woman pleads no contest to vehicular homicide

(MGN)
Posted:

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming woman has pleaded no contest to a vehicular homicide charge filed after a fatal crash on icy roads in northeastern Wyoming January 2018.

The Gillette News Record reports a sentencing date has not been set for 34-year-old Kaycee Smelser of Gillette. She entered her no contest plea on Nov. 27.

Prosecutors say Smelser was traveling 95 mph (153 kph) in a 70 mph (113 kph) zone near Wright on Jan. 25, 2018. Investigators say she lost control of her pickup truck, crossed the center line and struck a sport utility vehicle head-on.

The driver of the SUV, 26-year-old Jessica Cano De Najera, was killed.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 