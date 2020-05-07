Wyoming unemployment claims top 32K, down from prior week

State and federal data show the number of people in Wyoming who applied for unemployment benefits last week dropped compared to the week before.

Some 2,026 people sought temporary unemployment assistance during the week ending May 2. That’s a 42% decrease from the number of claims filed the prior week, but it’s a 515% increase in the number of applications filed during the same week last year.

Since March 14, the state has processed 32,290 claims for unemployment. Wyoming has begun to ease restrictions meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

There were 479 confirmed coronavirus cases and seven deaths in Wyoming as of Wednesday.