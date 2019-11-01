Wyoming trooper injured in highway crash

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was injured when her cruiser was hit by a truck on Interstate 25 near Wheatland Thursday afternoon.

The trooper, who was not named, was inside her vehicle with her seat belt on when she was hit. The trooper had stopped on the shoulder of the interstate to help a stranded motorist.

According to the WHP, the trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The truck driver was not injured.

The interstate was covered by snow and ice at the time of the crash. The WHP stated that drivers need to slow down and move over when coming upon emergency vehicles.

