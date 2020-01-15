Wyoming therapy company settles religious discrimination suit

A Wyoming company has settled a federal lawsuit by a former employee who claimed she was pressured to take Scientology courses as a condition of her employment.

Julie Rohrbacher filed the suit against Teton Therapy, which operates physical and occupational therapy offices in four Wyoming locations, including Sheridan. Rohrbacher claimed that owner Jeff McMenamy declined to promote her and then forced her to resign after she refused to enroll in Church of Scientology courses.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the suit was settled on Jan. 2, and that Chief U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl dismissed the case. Settlement terms weren’t disclosed.

Teton Therapy owner Jeff McMenamy says he used work training for business purposes and doesn’t practice the religion.

