Wyoming teachers will get psych eval before arming themselves at school

District officials in Wyoming have held the first of three public meetings about a proposal to arm educators at six rural schools.

The Gillette News Record reported Wednesday that the educators in the Campbell County School District would be given de-escalation and verbal-control techniques and must take psychological evaluations designed to discover participant tendencies.

The district is expected to pay for ammunition, lock boxes, evaluations, drug and alcohol tests and 56 hours of training. It would not pay for firearms and holsters. Officials have not yet provided an estimated cost. Officials encourage people to comment at the next two meetings or submit comments online or by mail.