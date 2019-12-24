Wyoming report: No evidence links contamination, fracking

A state report says no evidence links hydraulic fracturing to contaminated groundwater in central Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality report released Monday states the contamination near Pavillion likely occurred naturally due to permeable geology in the gas-drilling area. The report also says absence of data from before drilling began in the mid-1900s limits researchers.

A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency investigation led to draft findings in 2011 that theorized a link between the contamination and nearby hydraulic fracturing. The process uses pressurized water, mixed with sand and chemicals, to split open underground deposits and boost oil and gas production.

The EPA never finalized the report.

