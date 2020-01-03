Wyoming population increased but a decline might return

Wyoming's population increased slightly in the second half of 2018 and first half of 2019 after three years of decline.

Census figures released Monday show Wyoming's population grew by 1,158 between July 2018 and July 2019. The state's total population of 578,880 remained below a peak of 586,000 in 2015.

The latest numbers were recorded before a coal company's bankruptcy furloughed hundreds of workers for four months at two major coal mines. Hard times in the coal, oil and natural gas industries caused many people to leave Wyoming starting in 2015.

Growth in the energy and construction industries accounted for Wyoming's recent population increase but that trend may now be reversing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)