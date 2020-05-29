Wyoming nursing home resident dies of COVID-19

MGN Online
Posted:

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - A resident of a Natrona County long-term care facility previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The older man had been hospitalized and was a resident of Lifecare Center of Casper, a nursing home.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 15 coronavirus-related deaths, 665 lab-confirmed cases and 209 probable cases reported so far.

Older residents and people with certain health conditions have a higher risk of developing more serious or life-threatening complications if infected with COVID-19.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control or the Wyoming Department of Health.

