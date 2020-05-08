Wyoming lawmakers consider coronavirus business relief bill

Wyoming lawmakers are considering a bill for an upcoming special session that would provide $50 million in grants and loans to small businesses affected by the coronavirus.

The Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee plans to vote Monday after discussing it Thursday.

The full Legislature would then take up the measure during a special session next Friday and Saturday.

Gov. Mark Gordon has announced Wyoming's first special legislative session since 2004 to allocate $1.25 billion in federal funding to help business and others affected by public-health orders to limit spread of the virus.