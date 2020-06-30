Wyoming keeps COVID-19 health orders for 2 more weeks

Gov. Mark Gordon says Wyoming will keep current public health orders to contain the coronavirus in place for two more weeks amid a surge in reported cases.

State officials had been gradually easing up on restrictions since early May. Gordon says the increase in known cases makes clear the threat of COVID-19 isn’t going away.

The Wyoming Department of Health reports 1,450 laboratory confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases in the state, including 1,070 people who have recovered from the illness. Seven people are reported hospitalized.

No more than 50 people may gather in confined spaces without restrictions under the ongoing state health orders.