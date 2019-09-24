Wyoming inmates still on run

The two inmates who escaped from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp Sunday are still at large.

The pair, Jason Green and Robert Simpson, reportedly stole a very distinctive vehicle from the City of Newcastle the night of the escape. It is a 2002 Ford 150 extended cab work truck, tan with a white flatbed and tool boxes on the side. The pickup also has a yellow mini light bar on the roof and unit #71 on the cab on both sides near the doors.

“Public safety remains our top priority, and we're committed to apprehending these individuals as quickly and safely as possible," Wyoming Department of Corrections Director Robert O. Lampert said.

Green is 5 foot 10 inches, approximately 170 pounds, gray hair and blue eyes. He is 48 years old and was last seen wearing brown tortoise-shell eyeglasses. He has no distinguishing scars or tattoos.

Simpson is 5 foot 10 inches, approximately 165 pounds, blond hair and blue eyes. He is 30 years old. He has a scar on the bridge of his nose, on right forearm, and on the left hand. He has a tattoo of a domino and hell cat on his right arm with other tattoos on his chest, abdomen and back. He was last seen with a beard and sometimes has black eye glasses.

It is believed the inmates left the facility with a black lab mix dog. Simpson was assigned to the Project Love Dog Program prior to his escape.

Green and Simpson should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. If seen call law enforcement immediately. Reports may be made to the Newcastle Police Department at (307) 746-4486, or call your local law enforcement or 911.

