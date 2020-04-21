Wyoming governor meets with COVID-19 protesters

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, with unidentified bodyguards behind him, addresses protesters at the state Capitol in Cheyenne on Monday, April 20, 2020. The crowd of about 100 people were protesting business and school shutdowns to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver)
Posted:

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon told protesters in Cheyenne he doesn't know when the state will get back to normal but he’s talking with state officials about how to reopen businesses.

Gordon came out of the Capitol to engage with the protesters Monday on the one-month mark after his orders to close schools and businesses to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The 100 or so protesters carried signs reading “Don’t Flatten the Economy” and “Defend Liberty.” Protesters said they were turning out in support of local businesses and demanded to know what businesses and jobs Gordon thought were essential.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 