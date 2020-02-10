Wyoming governor: No rush to slash spending

Wyoming's governor says his state has enough savings to take time and be thoughtful about future spending cuts amid declining revenue from fossil fuels.

Yet Republican Gov. Mark Gordon promised in his annual State of the State address Monday not to dither amid what he described as efforts by other states to boost renewable energy sources at the expense of the coal, oil and natural gas industries. Gordon promises to protect and promote those industries.

The address by the first-term Republican kicks off a four-week legislative session dedicated primarily to the state budget. Budgeting has been tight amid a decade-long decline in revenue from natural gas extraction and coal mining.