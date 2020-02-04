Wyoming father and son acquitted of animal cruelty charges

A Wyoming father and son who were charged with animal cruelty on their property have been acquitted.

The Gillette News Record reported David Love and his son, Trenton Love, were found not guilty Friday on 27 counts each of animal cruelty.

They were accused of not providing proper food and water for 27 of their animals in June 2019 after authorities found a pile of dead animals.

David Love testified he allows cattle and horses to die of old age at the end of their rodeo careers out of love instead of taking them to a killing plant.

