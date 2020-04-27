Wyoming eyes reopening, distributing relief funds

Wyoming will begin modifying health orders intended to contain the coronavirus so that certain businesses can potentially begin reopening in the weeks ahead.

Orders closing schools and businesses ranging from bars and dine-in restaurants to nail salons have been in place since March 19. Gov. Mark Gordon announced the state will begin issuing new, modified orders next week that will remain in effect through May 15.

Local officials may request more or less restrictive variances depending on local conditions. Gordon says restaurants, barbershops, cosmetologists and gyms could be among the first businesses to reopen.

Lawmakers plan special COVID sesson

State legislative leaders met by teleconference to prepare for a special session to address Wyoming's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Legislature’s Management Council did not vote on the two pieces of legislation, which touch on everything from hospital funding to low-income housing. Instead, legislators prepared the bills for a final vote at their next meeting May 1.

The first bill would set up a relief fund for a preliminary, partial distribution of the $1.25 billion Wyoming has received through the federal coronavirus relief bill. Part of the second bill would expand the state’s workers’ compensation program to allow employees to make claims if they get COVID-19.

PPE on the way

Wyoming has received 50,000 protective face masks from the Taiwanese government to protect health care workers and others from the coronavirus.

Gov. Mark Gordon says in a Facebook post Wyoming will distribute the masks soon to where they are needed most. The U.S. government has provided far fewer masks, gloves and other protective items than Wyoming has requested and in some cases has diverted requested supplies for use elsewhere in the U.S.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Taiwan has maintained a close relationship with Wyoming in recent years. Wyoming opened a trade office in Taipei in 2018.