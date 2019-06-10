Wyoming expects average conditions for wildfires

Average conditions are predicted for the Wyoming wildfire season this year, but officials say they expect the season to be less severe than last year.

Wyoming Public Radio reports State Forester Bill Crapser says fire predictions are below average for June and average for the rest of the summer.

He says the state will likely see wildfires, but the blazes probably won't reach the extent of last year.

He says the wet spring has delayed the fire season, but it doesn't necessarily reduce the risk. The rain leads to more grass growth that can turn into fuel for fire when it dries out.

He says the wet conditions can "help you and it can hurt you" depending on the summer weather.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

