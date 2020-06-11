Wyoming eases coronavirus restrictions

Wyoming will further loosen coronavirus restrictions to allow schools to reopen and people to gather in larger numbers indoors.

Starting Monday, up to 250 people will be allowed to gather indoors if they practice social distancing and sanitation measures. Up to 50 people may gather indoors without such measures.

University of Wyoming trustees meanwhile approved plans to resume in-person classes this fall if the school gets $25 million in state funding to offset the cost of guarding against the virus. The Casper Star-Tribune reports students, faculty and staff will need to wear face coverings on campus.