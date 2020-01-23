Wyoming close to finalizing hemp-growing regulations

The attorney general in Wyoming has said the state is close to setting statewide hemp-growing regulations amid concerns from farmers about missing the upcoming growing season.

Casper Star-Tribune reports that the state is awaiting approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which denied an earlier plan. Officials say the Wyoming hemp plan was submitted in April with interest from investors and farmers, but it was held up because of delays to solidify regulations at the federal level.

Some investors say if things are delayed the state could potentially be missing out on tens of millions of dollars in revenue for this year's crop.