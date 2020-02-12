Wyoming bill filed to repeal the state's death penalty

The Wyoming Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty announced that a bill has been filed in the 2020 legislature to repeal the state’s death penalty.

There are 39 co-sponsors for House Bill 166 in both houses, 26 of which are Republicans.

Wyoming is part of a nationwide trend of conservative Republican state legislators rethinking the death penalty and leading efforts to end it. Last year there were 56 Republican death penalty repeal sponsors in 10 states.

“Ending the death penalty is the conservative thing to do,” said Kylie Taylor, state coordinator of Wyoming Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty. “It will cut costs to taxpayers, protect the sanctity of human life, and guard against the government overreaching and executing an innocent person,” Taylor said.