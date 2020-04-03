Wyoming Supreme Court defends Campbell County public defender

The Wyoming Supreme Court has sided with the state public defender, saying two lower court judges could not hold her in contempt of court for refusing to assign attorneys to defendants charged with low-level crimes.

The state high court made the ruling Wednesday regarding the 2019 decision by the Circuit Court judges in Campbell County involving State Public Defender Diane Lozano.

The high court said judges should have heeded Lozano when she said she didn’t have enough public defenders to represent low-income defendants in misdemeanor cases. The two judges had said Lozano couldn’t refuse to defend clients and was legally required to do so unless relieved by a court.