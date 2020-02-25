Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured in crash near Colony

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a crash with a commercial truck on US 212 west of Colony Monday.

The trooper was stopped on the shoulder of the road, working on a previous crash. An oncoming truck jackknifed and the trailer slammed into the back of the patrol cruiser.

The trooper, who was in the driver’s seat, was knocked unconscious. A passing motorist stopped and called for assistance using the trooper’s radio.

According to a release from the WHP, the trooper was taken to Monument Health in Spearfish. We do not have details on the trooper’s injuries but the K-9 partner who was also in the cruiser was not injured. The truck driver was not injured.

