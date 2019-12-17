Wyoming GOP resolution opposes additional vaccine at schools

The Wyoming Republican Party has passed a resolution opposing the addition of another vaccine to the requirements for children in school.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the state Department of Health is considering changes to vaccine rules, which will be sent to Republican Gov. Mark Gordon for approval.

The department has added meningococcal vaccine to the required list of school inoculations. The disease can cause meningitis, a life-threatening illness that attacks the central nervous system.

The GOP resolution says it opposes adding the vaccine due to statements by U.S. Supreme Court justices and the outcome of a university medical study.

A vaccine expert says the treatment is safe and the resolution's statements are misleading.