Wyoming GOP chairmen brawl at Gillette event

Police in Wyoming have cited a Republican Party county chairman after a fight with another county chairman at the state GOP convention.

The fight happened Saturday night outside the Cam-Plex Wyoming Center in Gillette, where the Wyoming Republican Party was holding part of its annual convention.

Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson says Albany County Chairman Michael Pearce got in an argument inside the convention with Carbon County Chairman Joey Correnti. Police say Pearce punched Correnti in the head outside the convention and Correnti tackled Pearce.

Correnti attorney Steven Titus says Correnti “did nothing wrong.” Pearce did not return a message seeking comment.